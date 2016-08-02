Who needs marble, brass and high-end timbers? They have their place, for sure (who doesn’t love a marble clad hotel bathroom or a polished brass bar?), but when it comes to making your home look fabulous, you can do better than the obvious. It's much cooler to make your space look amazing using unexpected, budget-friendly materials, and there’s beauty to be found in the grain of a sheet of plywood and the brutalist aesthetic of a concrete brick. Plus, with all that money you’ve saved using humble materials, there’s the bonus of spending the rest on the little luxuries you can’t do without. Here are seven materials worth another look…

