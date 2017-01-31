While you’re probably already hip to how great Amazon is for purchasing inexpensive electronics and other everyday essentials, we’re not so sure you knew how awesome the website’s home decor selection could be. Believe it or not, the site we all know and love for its cheap, well…just about everything, also features a surprising assortment of affordable and design-forward home goods. That’s right, the next time you’re stocking up on socks or your favorite discontinued lipstick, you can just as easily throw a fab apartment furnishing in the mix to meet the free shipping minimum, too.
However, as with any large conglomerate, separating the good stuff from the basic can be almost as tricky as staying on budget. Lucky for us, we have Canopy, Amazon’s beautifully curated housewares boutique, to look to for interior guidance. In an effort to scope out all the very best products, we scoured both sites and rounded up some of the coolest — and most economical — home accents that Amazon has to offer. Scroll ahead for 25 fairly priced decorative items that you can order from the privacy of your own home (pants optional).