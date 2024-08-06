This £23 Vitamin C Serum Just Won Over 5 R29 Editors

“I live with the daily drama of having very dry skin and loving a dewy finish, so I’m pretty partial towards vitamin C (most recently a vitamin C and squalane mix that I picked up randomly in TK Maxx and that my skin absolutely drinks up). I will always gravitate towards products that are designed to brighten and hydrate. I loved this — the light, mild serum finish sat nicely alongside my moisturiser on my skin, and I felt like it added brightness to my tinted SPF (while I prefer that over foundation and/or concealer, I didn’t get the impression that it would cause problems with either). I didn’t notice any dramatic difference to my fine lines, but the overall texture of my skin felt smoother. I liked the way the packaging allowed me to control the amount I used, which, given it wasn’t that much, made it good value for money, too. I would definitely buy this, with a view to perhaps switching to something a bit more heavy-duty during the brutal winter months.”