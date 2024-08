This £23 Vitamin C Serum Just Won Over 5 R29 Editors

“I have a confession to make: I’ve never met a vitamin C serum that I love. Most are far too strong for my reactive, acne-prone skin. More often than not, I come away with a sore, flaky face peppered with whiteheads rather than the glowing, even skin tone I’m often promised. (I get along better with vitamin C derivatives — think The Ordinary’s Acscorbyl Glucoside 12% — but not much else). With that in mind, I was wary of CeraVe’s 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum. But the brand prides itself on restoring the skin barrier, not wrecking it, so I geared myself up to use this in place of my morning moisturiser. I needn’t have been so scared because this is the most gentle, nourishing vitamin C serum I’ve tried in recent years. While it uses the purest form of vitamin C, otherwise known as L-ascorbic acid, it doesn’t sting, tingle or break me out in spots. Instead, it has helped fade my skin staining left behind by hormonal breakouts, subtly uniforming my skin tone and texture. I’ve been using it for well over a month and have received countless compliments on my skin; I’m wearing much less makeup now. The addition of hydrating hyaluronic acid, moisturising vitamin B5 (also referred to as panthenol) and three versions of ceramides (I look out for these in every skincare product, because they’re so moisturising) means I can skip my face cream entirely. Every morning, I apply the serum and follow with a high-factor, broad-spectrum sunscreen to bolster my protection against damaging UV rays and pollution.”