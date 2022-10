That's not to say that I don't believe in vitamin C as an ingredient. Quality formulations very much exist — I just think that it's tricky to do it right since vitamin C is a notoriously difficult ingredient to bottle ; it can oxidize quickly and lose its effectiveness. Well, Susanne Kaufmann has done just that with her latest innovation, the Vitamin C Complex . There are no frills, no fussy packaging, just good stuff inside. Namely, a lightweight yet potent serum that claims to brighten, hydrate, and renew skin over time. Of course, at £110 for one bottle, you would hope that this stuff works — but trust me, this stuff really does work. Read on for my thoughts.