Why Mushrooms Are The Miracle Skincare Ingredient Your Complexion Needs

It was created by Dr. Andrew Weil, a world-renowned leader and pioneer in the field of integrative medicine and natural beauty, who has studied the healing properties of mushrooms for years. Using his expertise, he was the very first doctor to incorporate mushrooms into skincare, and they have since gained huge traction in the beauty sphere. The range builds barrier strength, defends against environmental aggressors and turns skin from lacklustre to healthy and hydrated – and it’s now better than ever, thanks to a dream team of mushrooms such as fermented chaga, coprinus, cordyceps and reishi.