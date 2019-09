Why Mushrooms Are The Miracle Skincare Ingredient Your Complexion Needs

Just don't let the complicated names put you off. You're bound to be sold on the whole line's radiance-enhancing properties, and one product in particular has piqued our interest at Refinery29 – the Mega-Mushroom Treatment Lotion . It’s a skin-quenching elixir that calms, soothes, refreshes and restores skin to its optimum health, and takes a matter of seconds to incorporate into your skincare routine. With all four mushrooms as well as anti-irritant sea buckthorn (perfect if you suffer with redness), lactobacillus to strengthen the skin’s barrier, and camelina oil and sunflower seed extract for an extra hit of hydration, it’s likely to trump every other skincare product currently lining your bathroom shelf.