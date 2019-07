The result is terrifying and hilarious. A nightmare that is also kind of genius. Cats too small to be cats as we know them IRL are roaming the streets of London with human breasts and tails seeming to grow from deep within their anuses. Their human faces both stand out and blend into their fur at the same time. The choreography looks insane, which makes the whole thing a little more disarming because whatever we thought we were getting when we first heard about this new version of the classic show , this doesn't quite seem to be it. Lost for further words, we turn to Twitter, a platform whose true purpose has just been realised. This is why the new Cats trailer is the best and worst thing to have happened to the internet. Thank you, cinematic gods, for giving the world wide web a greater purpose today. Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and T.S. Eliot, we can only apologise.