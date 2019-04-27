Idris Elba Is Married — But Did He DJ His Own Wedding?

Everyone, take a deep breath: Idris Elba is married, officially taking the Sexiest Man Alive off the market, and breaking hearts around the world. As you process, please remember to practise self-care during this sensitive time.
Elba married his girlfriend, Sabrina Dhowre, in Marrakesh on Friday, according to British Vogue. The three-day party started with a "colours of the Souk"-themed rehearsal dinner at Amanjena, a luxury resort where, according to People, there were “camels and fire dancers and dancing.”
For the actual wedding, things moved to another luxe property, the Ksar Char-Bagh hotel, where the couple actually said “I do” on Friday. The festivities will continue on Saturday at the Mandarin Oriental with an all-white, festival-themed soirée, according to Vogue.
On her big day, Dhowre wore two custom Vera Wang gowns. For the ceremony, she wore an off-the-shoulder white A-line dress and changed into a V-neck embellished gown, complete with pearls, gemstones, and couture lace. Her husband — wow, still processing — wore a custom Ozwald Boateng black suit. According to Vogue’s Instagram, Charlotte Tilbury did the bride’s makeup and her hairstylist, Luana Babbi, tended to her tresses.
While few details about the actual wedding have been released (we’ll have to wait for the full wedding to appear in the July issue of British Vogue) there is one thing we have to imagine was high on Elba’s list of wedding requests: the music!
“It’s a special day, but we both have our own ideas,” Elba previously told People about wedding planning. “I want about 19 DJs. There have to be, c’mon!”
In case you forgot, our former collective husband is a real DJ. DJ Big Driis’s career took off long before his acting one and has taken him to the Coachella stage and Royal Weddings. If he’s good enough for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to ask him to spin on their big day, we have to imagine he hopped on the turntables at some point over the course of his three-day wedding.
This is Elba’s third marriage. He met Dhowre, a former Miss Vancouver, while filming The Mountain Between Us in Canada. They went public with their relationship in September of 2017, and he popped the question just a few months later, five days before Valentine’s Day in 2018.
