Make 2022 The Year You Invest In A Career Coach

Patri Delahunty, 25 and currently living in Kilkenny, took this into account before enrolling on a course to become a career coach. "I made sure I went to the open night for the course," she explains. "They seemed absolutely brilliant. But of course I did a background check as well, so I went on LinkedIn and wrote to people who had completed the course." Having previously worked in HR, Patri was inspired to make the move after seeing a coach herself. It all came about after seeking help for anorexia nervosa. "I was ill during the pandemic. But it’s okay – it’s made me who I am. Basically, I overcame anorexia. So it was actually a blessing for me because it meant I was able to go to a psychiatric hospital. I didn’t want to see anyone during that time while I was trying to heal." Part of the healing process involved going to Mexico by herself. "Over there, it sort of pushed me to get out of my comfort zone after my illness. I just wanted to be free," she says. It inspired her to seek out a coach and plan her next move.