Make 2022 The Year You Invest In A Career Coach

Pre-pandemic, Chandni invested in a coaching session that "was specifically based on interview preparation and confidence building ". The programme, which cost around £300-600, has proved to be instrumental throughout the past two years. "The initial few sessions were about building my understanding of what my skills were, and building my confidence around that," she explains. "We worked on a kind of mind map of what I thought I was good at, and what she thought I was good at, and understanding the compliments that I’ve received from other people about my work. And then once we moved past that part of things, it was more about presentations, interview preparation and how to tackle interviews. She has a great theory about how to talk about yourself and different situations during an interview."It worked. During 2020 Chandni became the youngest manager across the East Midlands tackling trafficking and modern slavery. Earlier this year, she once again used the skills from her sessions to land her current role, managing a housing and outreach project. She started in April and was promoted in June. Now she’s planning on going back for more coaching sessions. "I still want to develop. So I’ve thought about going back to Judy, maybe in a year or so, after I’ve really settled into my current position and I’m ready to move on, when I’ve got the skills to develop a little bit more to understand where I want to go from here."