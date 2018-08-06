One of the worst things about lying on the floor is that it's demeaning. You see people going out, having a nice evening or looking like they're going to work, they've got something to do, and you're just lying there. You become invisible. I'd think back to when I was working as a nurse and things were great and ask: 'How the hell did I end up in this situation?' The impact on my mental health was huge. I was on a lot of medication for my bipolar condition and had to take higher doses because of the stress. I must've slept for about three hours over five days and my anxiety levels were up the whole time. I was having panic attacks.