The Cardi B Makeover That Made Me Feel SO Powerful

Let's just go ahead and agree to rename 2017 as The Year Of Cardi B. Her impossibly addictive single, "Bodak Yellow," rocketed to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, making her the first unaccompanied female hip hop artist to claim the top spot since Lauryn Hill for "Doo Wop (That Thing) in 1998. Cardi B beat out other competitors including Taylor Swift for "Look What You Made Me Do, even amongst all the bizarre and dramatic stan campaigns and haters she faced in the process.
And the 25 year-old artist isn't slowing down. In October, she claimed four of the eight awards she was nominated for at the BET Hip Hop Awards. And just weeks after getting engaged to Migos member Offset, she's already collaborating with Nicki Minaj on another surefire hit. (We. Can't. Wait.) Of course, her meteoric success is all the more important because of the way it breaks down barriers for voices of women of colour to be heard and celebrated — and we couldn't be more excited or supportive of her.
In honour of her iconic rise — and all the genius rhythms still to come — we recreated three of the "Foreva" singer's all-time best beauty looks. (Picking just three was the most challenging step.) Press play above to head all the way back to 2016's Spring Fashion Week, where the breakout rapper rocked a bold lip and even bigger shades. Then get ready for her blunt, collarbone-skimming blond bob from the 2017 BET Awards. It will have you on the phone booking your stylist for a change immediately, trust us.
