That's why, Blue explains, some Cancers can seem downright needy. They act that way because they feel a greater need to seek out care and kindness from others than they do to care for others. But when those same people, who at one moment felt comfortable playing the role of the "child," see that their friends are in need, they'll quickly assume the "mother" role instead. It might be tricky to classify all Cancers as maternal, but it's safe to assume that most of them have an empathetic streak. They recognise others' emotional needs because their own are so intense.