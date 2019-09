It's Cancer season and the memes are coming in fast and hard, reminding us that those born under the sign of the gentle Crab are sensitive nurturing , and, in many cases, the "mum" of the friend group. Of course, these memes are inspired by years of astrological rhetoric that defines Cancers as such — look up any traditional description of the sign and words like "maternal" and even "feminine" may appear. Although the astrological community has, for the most part, moved on from using gendered terms in its characterisation of the signs, Cancers still have this reputation hanging over their heads. We spoke with astrologer Luke Dani Blue about the origins of the Cancers-are-moms trope, and how we should really interpret their astrological identity.