1. Hinge First: The movement starts with a hip hinge. You’re not dropping your butt straight toward the floor; instead, it’s as if you’re going to sit on a chair that’s slightly behind you.

2. Think about your feet: Place your heels shoulder-width apart and turn your toes out slightly. This will help open up your range of motion so you can…

3. Get low: Aim to have your thighs parallel to the floor — or at least get your hips below knee-level while also keeping your chest lifted. Squats: They’re all about that base.