My Loft Costs £2,090 A Month — & Here's What It Looks Like

In real estate, two attributes reign: light and space. Brooklyn resident Marcella Lentz-Pope managed to get both — but not without some major dough and some extra work.
The Los Angeles native moved to New York and scouted specifically for a large loft she could design herself, turning it into a bed-and-breakfast and photo studio location called The Funky Loft. After investing $10,000 (£7,200) of her own money, the large studio became a four-bedroom apartment, with the largest bedroom residing on the second floor balcony — Lentz-Pope's living quarters. "It took me four months to make back my initial investment," Lentz-Pope says, but the resulting apartment has a whopping 1,173 square feet. All this for $2,900 (£2,090) a month, utilities included. Smart investment? Click through to see for yourself.