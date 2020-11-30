The pandemic may have put glittering red carpet events on ice this year but the British Fashion Council's annual Fashion Awards are still set to celebrate the industry's movers and shakers in what has been a troubling 12 months for designers and creatives alike.
From those who pivoted in response to shuttered stores and a lack of physical shows at Fashion Month to those who fought for equity and against prejudice in the face of Black Lives Matter movements this summer, 2020's awards, taking place digitally on Thursday 3rd December, will spotlight the designers, brands and thought-leaders who have created change in four categories: community, creativity, environment and people.
Before the 20 winners are announced next week, the BFC has announced its New Wave: Creatives 2020. A group of 50 innovative emerging creatives spanning photography, modelling, styling and set design were voted for by industry peers, then whittled down by a committee of 15 powerhouses from fashion and beyond, including Adut Akech, Paloma Elsesser, Aaron Philip and Isamaya Ffrench.
Ahead, meet 11 of the BFC's 50 New Wave: Creatives, whose fresh, directional and forward-looking perspectives will make your 2021 a hell of a lot more exciting.