10 Wedding-Day Hair Looks We Love

Don’t get us wrong: We love a good sparkler or head-turning dress just as much as the next person. But one detail that always gets us? A sleek wedding-day hairstyle. Seriously, we have the Pinterest boards to prove it.
If you’re still trying to figure out what to do with your tresses for your own wedding, or you just love some good hair inspiration, we've got you covered. Ahead, 10 snaps of picture-perfect 'dos from our real-weddings archive. Warning: You’re going to want to copy all of these right now.