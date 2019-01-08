Of course, not all of Brexit: Uncivil War was accurate. Yes, Cummings did a controversial interview with a magazine that pissed a lot of people off, and there's a focus group scene that'll really drive home the frustration and helplessness felt by many voters. But no, for the record, that crucial last scene that showed Cummings giving evidence at a public hearing into the scandal definitely didn't happen, which is actually quite a significant history-altering thing to throw in there. It's a fictionalisation of a truth that is evolving right this second. And as terrifying as the uncertainty of it all is, at the very least the programme gave a legitimately interesting perspective on the inside story – about which many of us, I'm sure, will admit we had no clue before now.