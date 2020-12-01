R29 Reads: The Books We’re Picking Up This December

Ordinarily filled with office parties, pub crawls and crowded Christmas markets, December certainly looks a little different this year. Yet while some people are forlorn at missing out on their festive sandwiches (or queuing for 20 minutes to get a lukewarm mulled wine), the book lovers among us are secretly overjoyed.
Without back-to-back social functions keeping us busy throughout the festive season, there is finally time in the diary to dive into some engrossing reads. Last month the second national lockdown gave us plenty of opportunity to work through our ever-growing book pile, including Girl: Essays on Black Womanhood by Kenya Hunt and the highly anticipated sophomore release from Otegha Uwagba, Whites.
For December we are looking to recent releases for our winter break reading material and thankfully there are plenty of new and exciting books on offer. Whether you want to lose yourself in a story about the college admissions scandal or learn about the life and times of one of the most popular US presidents in history, there is something for everyone on this month’s reading list.
To take a peek at everything that Team R29 are picking up this December, scroll through the slideshow ahead...
