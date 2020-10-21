If there's one thing 2020 has taught us, it's that there is no true escape from the many horrors of our shared reality, but also: a good book sure is a nice distraction.
And, of course, a good book is so much more than a mere diversion. At its best, a book won't simply be a respite from reality, but will rather throw it into sharper relief, and allow you to better understand the people, events, and environment around you.
That's exactly what the following books have done for us this year. They have given us glimpses into other lives and other worlds, shown us the way that language and ideas shape each other and have the potential to shape our lives, and served as reminders that, no matter what else is going on, at least there's good stuff to read.