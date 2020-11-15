This Is How Much Brits Are Planning To Spend On Black Friday This Year

The average Brit is planning to spend £289.11 on Black Friday this year, according to new research.
Nearly four in ten Brits (37%) said they're more inclined to shop on Black Friday this year because of Covid-19. This isn't too surprising given that Black Friday will take place on 27th November when lockdown restrictions will definitely still be in place in England.
The research by TopCashBack found that Brits are expecting to save an average of £184.11 by taking advantages of discounts on the day.
Four in ten said they were more reliant on money-saving deals this year – again, hardly surprising given that the coronavirus pandemic has made furlough, redundancy and job uncertainty such a major part of our lives this year. Side hustles have become more popular as a result, but frustratingly women are earning less from them than men.
Advertisement
Clothes and shoes are expected to be the most popular items among Black Friday shoppers, followed by Smartphones and other electronic goods. Beauty products and white items – a major home decor trend for 2010 – also make the top ten.
Adam Bullock of TopCashBack said the results suggest that "the public have high expectations from the retailers to provide an attractive enough deal before they take the plunge".
"We would encourage people to plan in advance what they are looking to buy, do their research and set a budget accordingly," he advised. "There will be offers left, right and centre but it’s important to only ever spend within your means and always look for ways you can make additional savings – such as cashback."
To find out how a wide range of British women spend their hard-earned cash each week, check out Refinery29's popular Money Diaries.