Well, this will definitely go down as one of the most awkward moments in funeral history. Bishop Charles Ellis III admitted — in front of the entire world, mind you — that he thought Ariana Grande was a fast food item at Aretha Franklin's star-studded memorial service on Friday in Detroit.
His comments came shortly after Grande stunned the crowd with a cover of Franklin's hit, "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," which she performed with a live band and backup choir.
"I've got to apologise because I've got to brush up," Bishop Ellis III said as he pulled Grande in close. "My 28-year-old daughter tells me, 'Dad, you are old at 60.' When I saw Ariana Grande on the program, I thought that was a new something at Taco Bell. Girl, let me give you all the respect"
Grande, however, played it cool and laughed off the bizarre and, again, very public interaction.
Funny moment during the #ArethaFranklinFuneral: Bishop Ellis tells @ArianaGrande when he saw her on the program he thought "it was a new something at Taco Bell." pic.twitter.com/Sxgh8Nnt9n— Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) August 31, 2018
After all, there are other, more pressing awkward interactions she must focus on, like the fact that her fiancé Pete Davidson just met Hillary Clinton, the inspiration behind one of his wildest tattoos. Oh, and her ex-boyfriend Big Sean happens to be in the audience. On top of all that, Grande just gave a performance so immaculate, we should all be embarrassed. Watch it, below.
Ariana performing “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman“ at Aretha Franklin’s funeral pic.twitter.com/TE8rMK9pI2— Ariana Grande Today (@atnmedias) August 31, 2018
