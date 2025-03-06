The Best Things R29 Editors Bought Last Month — All Under £100

February may be the shortest month of the year, but our team's list of A+ purchases was long and plentiful. The second month saw out some stellar end-of-winter sales, making it a perfect time to snap up cold-weather goods for less as spring draws closer. We shopped for cosy buys like fluffy earmuffs, fleece jackets and hydrating lip products, among many others.
As we do every month without fail, our trusty team of savvy shopping editors divulge their order histories from the past month to present all our favourite recent purchases. And as much as we love (and recommend!) the thoughtful investment piece that we plan on loving for years — even decades! — to come, there’s something to be said for the reasonably-priced thrill. From fashion to beauty to everything else, these are the best things we tried (and loved!) last month — all clocking in at under £100.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.