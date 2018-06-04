Whether you’re spending June in fluctuating British climes or somewhere more exotic, there are plenty of reasons to fire up your laptop and stick on the likes of iPlayer, All 4 and Amazon Prime.
The BBC’s June offerings include the return of hit female squaddie drama Our Girl, with Michelle Keegan’s Georgie now battling Boko Haram in Nigeria, and a special compilation of the female comics who’ve graced the famed Live At The Apollo stage.
Elsewhere, it’s Fifty Shades of Complicated as Sky Atlantic releases the fourth season of The Affair starring Dominic West and Ruth Wilson. And our favourite Derry Girls return to Channel 4 earlier than expected – as contestants on one of the new celebrity specials of The Crystal Maze.
Plus, the show that united a nation returns to ITV: Love Island.
And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Click through to see the best of June’s TV, and when to catch it.