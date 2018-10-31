R29's Entertainment & Culture Picks For November

Welcome back to winter, kids. It's finally happened and there's no going back. It's darker, colder and generally just more miserable outside so any social obligations that involve being away from your warm, comfy bed really need to be worth the effort.
Which is why we're here to tell you what's on our list of things to do, see and experience in this awkward month of November (let's face it, we're all just waiting for Christmas anyway). You'll be glad to hear that it's a good month for films – the long-awaited Fantastic Beasts sequel is finally hitting cinemas, Viola Davis' hit Widows is almost upon us and if you're in the market for a thriller, Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino has something new (and very, very different) in store for you.
Out in the big bad world there's a welcome alternative to the annual mayhem of Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland, a couple of Instagram-worthy art exhibitions and the new music drops to listen to before everyone else. Here are the best things to fill your long, dark evenings with this month.