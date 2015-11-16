With spiralling rent prices, the small living movement is gaining momentum in London whether we like it or not. Sometimes, we look at photos of these kinds of spaces (especially when we're moving house) and think, 'how?' The idea that one person — let alone a whole family plus a pet — could live in harmony in less than 300 square metres can seem ludicrous.



However, the genius use of space and practical placement of household items in some of these small homes we found got us thinking about how best to make use of small living quarters.



When space is tight, clutter should be kept to a minimum; in the seven spaces ahead, the storage ideas are both innovative and inspiring. Never again will we complain about our teeny-tiny kitchens and bedrooms.

