From Net-A-Porter To Made.com: These Are The Summer Sales To Get Excited About

Things may be opening up but my bank account is definitely suffering. From postponed weddings to bottomless brunch reunions, the return of festivals to birthday celebrations, my pandemic savings are dwindling as I make up for lost time. Happily, the summer sales have arrived right on cue. With discounts of up to 80% at our favourite brands and retailers like Matches Fashion, & Other Stories, Made.com, Trouva and Beauty Bay, there are savings to be had on fashion, beauty and homeware (and pieces that I’ve been lusting after all season).
So whether you’re on the hunt for the perfect wedding guest outfit, a new skincare routine or something to improve your work from home situation, read on for our selection of the very best summer sales this year – plus the pieces we’ll be adding to our own shopping baskets.
With up to 50% off, the Trouva sale is a treasure trove of goodies, from gorgeous homeware (those extra special pieces that elevate your interiors game) to clothing from the best independent boutiques. Our go-to for unique gifts for friends who are tricky to buy for.
We’re big fans of & Other Stories here at Refinery29, especially for their cool-girl, Scandi style. Right now, you can get up to 70% off – it’s the perfect chance to stock up on summer essentials like pretty ruffled sun dresses, puff-sleeve blouses, swimwear and quality leather sandals, or even look ahead to autumn with knitwear and jackets.
Got a bride-to-be to buy for? Or perhaps a good friend is finally having that birthday celebration that got cancelled last year? The Oliver Bonas sale takes the stress out of present-buying.
With up to 70% off, your bank account will thank you for heading to the Mango sale for an SS21 wardrobe and home refresh. Personally, I’ll be using it as an opportunity to swap in a new set of bedlinen for next season.
We’re always excited for the Net-A-Porter sale to roll around; it’s a chance to shop designers that are usually way out of our budget and find something extra special to wear for those big occasions (weddings, milestone birthdays and anniversaries). On our list this year: the prettiest party dresses and statement bags.
It’s not just new season clothing and homeware that you can save on this summer. Lovehoney’s sale can get you up to 70% off sex toys and gorgeous lingerie sets – saving while spicing things up in the bedroom.
For summer, Arket is offering up to 70% off across womenswear and homeware. I’ll be taking the chance to spruce up my garden for the next heatwave and BBQ with gardening tools, accessories like this gorgeous bamboo lantern and a wide-brimmed bucket hat.
Matches’ sale is one of the biggest this summer, with up to 80% off luxury and designer labels and brands. Thinking ahead to autumn, I’ll be saving on new jackets and knitwear.
Sick of staring at the same four walls? Give your home a post-pandemic refresh with up to 70% off homeware at John Lewis.
Including cult classic names like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Sigma and Urban Decay, the Beauty Bay sale is a must for makeup lovers.
With savings across their furniture range (including those gorgeous velvet sofas), the Made.com sale is definitely one to get excited about.
