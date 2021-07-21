Story from Shopping

From Net-A-Porter To Made.com: These Are The Summer Sales To Get Excited About

Esther Newman
Things may be opening up but my bank account is definitely suffering. From postponed weddings to bottomless brunch reunions, the return of festivals to birthday celebrations, my pandemic savings are dwindling as I make up for lost time. Happily, the summer sales have arrived right on cue. With discounts of up to 80% at our favourite brands and retailers like Matches Fashion, & Other Stories, Made.com, Trouva and Beauty Bay, there are savings to be had on fashion, beauty and homeware (and pieces that I’ve been lusting after all season).
So whether you’re on the hunt for the perfect wedding guest outfit, a new skincare routine or something to improve your work from home situation, read on for our selection of the very best summer sales this year – plus the pieces we’ll be adding to our own shopping baskets.
Trouva

With up to 50% off, the Trouva sale is a treasure trove of goodies, from gorgeous homeware (those extra special pieces that elevate your interiors game) to clothing from the best independent boutiques. Our go-to for unique gifts for friends who are tricky to buy for.
&klevering
Set Of Four Blue Tortoise Tumblers
£30.00£50.00
Trouva
Shoe The Bear
Astrid Black Mule Sandals
£55.00£110.00
Trouva
Stine Goya
Lilac Estella Shorts
£146.99£210.00
Trouva
Nordal Denmark
Tall Terracota 2 Handles Promise Clay Vase
£46.49£51.49
Trouva
& Other Stories

We’re big fans of & Other Stories here at Refinery29, especially for their cool-girl, Scandi style. Right now, you can get up to 70% off – it’s the perfect chance to stock up on summer essentials like pretty ruffled sun dresses, puff-sleeve blouses, swimwear and quality leather sandals, or even look ahead to autumn with knitwear and jackets.
& Other Stories
Leather Thong Strap Sandals
£41.00£75.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Linen Ruffle Mini Dress
£39.00£65.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Linen-blend Blazer
£81.00£95.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Fuzzy Cropped Ruffle Collar Cardigan
£30.00£65.00
& Other Stories
Oliver Bonas

Got a bride-to-be to buy for? Or perhaps a good friend is finally having that birthday celebration that got cancelled last year? The Oliver Bonas sale takes the stress out of present-buying.
Oliver Bonas
Lemon Bee Beaded Yellow Zipped Pouch
£10.00£16.50
Oliver Bonas
Oliver Bonas
Positive Vibes Framed Wall Art
£50.00£65.00
Oliver Bonas
Oliver Bonas
Lissa Multi Dot Gold Plated Hoop Earrings
£15.00£22.00
Oliver Bonas
Oliver Bonas
Humu Blue Cotton Pendant Lamp Shade
£20.00£29.50
Oliver Bonas
Mango

With up to 70% off, your bank account will thank you for heading to the Mango sale for an SS21 wardrobe and home refresh. Personally, I’ll be using it as an opportunity to swap in a new set of bedlinen for next season.
Mango
Organic Cotton Duvet Cover 240x220cm
£49.99£79.99
Mango
Mango
High-waist Balloon Jeans
£19.99£35.99
Mango
Mango
Washed Cotton Duvet Cover 260x240cm
£49.99£79.99
Mango
Mango
Long Water-repellent Trench Coat
£49.99£89.99
Mango
Net-A-Porter

We’re always excited for the Net-A-Porter sale to roll around; it’s a chance to shop designers that are usually way out of our budget and find something extra special to wear for those big occasions (weddings, milestone birthdays and anniversaries). On our list this year: the prettiest party dresses and statement bags.
Roland Mouret
Jimboy Asymmetric Silk-blend Lurex Midi Dress
£426.00£1065.00
Net-A-Porter
16ARLINGTON
Ralphie Mini Leather Tote
£190.00£475.00
Net-A-Porter
Ganni
Leather Mini Dress
£190.00£475.00
Net-A-Porter
Jimmy Choo
Callie Tasseled Beaded Satin Shoulder Bag
£678.00£1695.00
Net-A-Porter
Lovehoney

It’s not just new season clothing and homeware that you can save on this summer. Lovehoney’s sale can get you up to 70% off sex toys and gorgeous lingerie sets – saving while spicing things up in the bedroom.
Lovehoney
Womanizer Starlet Rechargeable Clitoral St...
£48.99£69.99
Lovehoney
Lovehoney
Plus Size Dark Enchantment Black Lace Basq...
£12.00£39.99
Lovehoney
Lovehoney
Secret Sensations Remote Control Love Egg
£12.00£39.99
Lovehoney
Lovehoney
Dark Enchantment Black Lace Bra Set
£12.00£39.99
Lovehoney
Arket

For summer, Arket is offering up to 70% off across womenswear and homeware. I’ll be taking the chance to spruce up my garden for the next heatwave and BBQ with gardening tools, accessories like this gorgeous bamboo lantern and a wide-brimmed bucket hat.
Kent & Stowe
Prong Cultivator
£5.00£10.00
Arket
Pols Potten
Bamboo Lantern
£40.00£79.00
Arket
Burgon & Ball
Plant Labels
£8.00£15.00
Arket
Arket
Seersucker Bucket Hat
£27.00£55.00
Arket
Matches Fashion

Matches’ sale is one of the biggest this summer, with up to 80% off luxury and designer labels and brands. Thinking ahead to autumn, I’ll be saving on new jackets and knitwear.
Joseph
Cola Belted Padded-leather Coat
£847.00£1695.00
MatchesFashion
Isabel Marant
Brooke Wool-blend Roll-neck Sweater
£246.00£820.00
MatchesFashion
Max Mara
Teramo Poncho
£316.00£790.00
MatchesFashion
Marni
Striped Mohair-blend Sweater
£390.00£650.00
MatchesFashion
John Lewis

Sick of staring at the same four walls? Give your home a post-pandemic refresh with up to 70% off homeware at John Lewis.
John Lewis & Partners + Swoon
Cornall Wide Shelving Unit, Brown/black
£249.00£499.00
John Lewis
John Lewis & Partners
Fino Metal Hallway Wall Mirror, 9
£125.00£250.00
John Lewis & Partners
John Lewis & Partners
Show Wood Dressing Table And Mirror, Plum
£185.00£375.00
John Lewis & Partners
John Lewis & Partners
Anyday Spoke Semi Flush Ceiling Light, Pin...
£42.00£60.00
John Lewis & Partners
Beauty Bay

Including cult classic names like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Sigma and Urban Decay, the Beauty Bay sale is a must for makeup lovers.
Urban Decay
Naked Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette
£30.80£38.50
Beauty Bay
Florence by Mills
Oh Whale! Lip Balm
£10.40£13.00
Beauty Bay
Sigma
Cor-de-rosa Blush Palette
£30.00£37.50
Beauty Bay
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Mini Lip Gloss Set
£23.15£29.00
Beauty Bay
Made.com

With savings across their furniture range (including those gorgeous velvet sofas), the Made.com sale is definitely one to get excited about.
Made.com
Pavia Wide Chest Of Drawers
£329.00£399.00
Made.com
Made.com
Ricola Super King Size Bed
£849.00£1049.00
Made.com
Made.com
Lule Set Of 2 Dining Chairs
£199.00£249.00
Made.com
Made.com
Monterosso Left Hand Facing Corner Sofa, S...
£1299.00£1599.00
Made.com
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.

