The Best Of The Trouva Summer Sale, From £7 To £200

I’ve been buying a lot of presents recently. All my friends are summer babies so there’s been a double whammy of birthdays (2020’s celebrations as well as 2021’s), two cousins getting married, plus a family wedding anniversary. Usually the hunt for the perfect gift has me switching between endless tabs – homeware stores, gift shops, bookshops, beauty and fashion retailers – and bookmarking dozens of cool brands on Instagram and TikTok.
You see, I don’t want to give any old gift; I want it to be extra special so that the person I’m gifting knows I really thought about them. A gift card or box of chocolates just doesn’t cut it, especially when I haven’t been able to celebrate with these people for over a year. Truly, buying presents has become a favourite hobby of mine.
This year, though, I discovered Trouva. This site does it all, pulling together the coolest independent brands and boutiques (the kind you probably haven’t heard of yet but are already liking on Instagram) across fashion, beauty and perfume, shoes and accessories, home and garden, and food and drinks. Everything you need in one place to find unique, beautiful presents. Still struggling? They even have dedicated gift guides depending on who you’re shopping for.
Right now, Trouva’s summer sale is in full swing with up to 50% off across all categories. To get your search started (and because window shopping for presents is my favourite way to procrastinate), I’ve trawled through the very best that it has to offer. From gifts under £10 to extra special treats under £200, there’s something here for every budget and taste.
The best of the Trouva summer sale under £10
As they say, great things come in small packages. We’re sure your recipient will be extra impressed when unwrapping one of these trinkets on their special day.
The best of the Trouva summer sale under £20
If you’re shopping within the £20 price range, you’ll be surprised how much the Trouva sale has on offer, especially beautiful homeware pieces like unusual vases and unique crockery.
The best of the Trouva summer sale under £30
For under £30, you can help your recipient spice up their bar cart or kitchen, decorate their sofa or add to their wardrobe.
The best of the Trouva summer sale under £40
I’m super impressed with the savings you can make in the Trouva sale. For example, these Han Kjobenhavn sunglasses are usually £119 at full price and are now £36, while this cane mirror from Bloomingville is down to £35 from £70.
The best of the Trouva summer sale under £50
Want to really make someone’s day? Shop for things that you know they wouldn’t normally buy themselves – those pieces that you don’t really need but definitely want, like a pair of 21 carat gold statement earrings or a standout vase.
The best of the Trouva summer sale under £100
This is a great section for group presents, whether you’re buying for a birthday, wedding or anniversary. I’m thinking about clubbing together with some friends on this gorgeous initial necklace; together it says a lot but between the five of us, we would each pay just over £10. A bargain!
The best of the Trouva summer sale under £200
Looking for something extra, extra special to celebrate an extra, extra special occasion? I love the selection of independent fashion brands in the Trouva summer sale, from established faves like Stine Goya to new names to know like Jumper 1234.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.