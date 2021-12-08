From mandatory mask-wearing and facing the polluted office commute again to finally enjoying a proper summer with friends and family, 2021 is bound to have taken a toll on your skin.
You might have had to contend with maskne, heatwave-related sun damage or stress-induced spots to pinpoint a handful of gripes. Through it all, the industry's best skincare experts have been on hand to impart their stellar advice.
Over the past year we've spoken to some of the biggest names in beauty for their take on all things healthy and happy skin, including London's best facialist Jasmina Vico, renowned aesthetician Dija Ayodele and sought-after dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto — and that's just the tip of the iceberg.
Ahead, we round up the very best skincare advice we were given in 2021 and how it can serve you well into next year.
