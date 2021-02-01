I Threw Out All My Complicated Skincare & My Skin Looks So Much Better

While skincare in abundance works for some, many others experienced problems they'd not noticed before, and it's all down to over-experimentation. Case in point: my own skin. Without sounding unbearable, I've always prided myself on my skin and received plenty of compliments on the level of 'glow'. But last year, my jam-packed skincare routine began to work against me. Trying more things and layering on expensive products started to take its toll.