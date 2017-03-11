Just because you can't afford your own home to paint, wallpaper and DIY as you please, doesn't mean your rented flat can't look Pinterest-acular.
Enter removable wallpaper – essentially the dream product for renters the world over.
It's been around for a few years but it's only recently (probably as we all finally accept the cold, hard reality that home-owning is not in our future) that it's taken off in a big way.
This wallpaper is no muss, no fuss. It works like those stickers you can get for car windows – just remove the backing, smooth onto the wall then, when you move out of your house, peel off and take to the next place.
Magic, right?
Here's some of our favourite designs...