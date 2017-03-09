The only thing better than a great romantic movie is a great romantic period piece. There’s just something about the costumes that makes the love feel that much more dramatic. Usually, the stakes are higher — money or illness or the lack of cell phones are the reason the couple is pulled apart. They have to steal away to dark corners to share clandestine moments. Throw in a corset, and you make the heaving bosoms that much more pronounced. You can't help but swoon.
Ahead, we rounded up 30 sweet, sexy, romantic period pieces you will love — and you can stream them all from the comfort of your couch.
Read these stories next: