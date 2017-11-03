Tired of even thinking about squats and burpees? So were we. That's why we tapped a top trainer for the ultimate, non-boring leg workout that sculpts and strengthens your entire lower body (glutes, hips, thighs, calves — even your core). Because, the butt is not the end-all-be-all of your bottom half.
The benefits of this routine, created by Equinox group-fitness instructor Amber Edwards, go beyond the obvious aesthetic appeal of a lean, firm lower body. “You will also strengthen your knee, hip, and ankle joints, which will help reduce your chance of injury,” she explains.
To keep your mind just as engaged as your muscles, the workout is divided into four sets, each with two exercises, and you have to complete each grouping before moving onto the next. Aim to perform this routine once or twice a week in addition to your regular training sessions.
Click through to see Edwards' eight super-effective lower-body moves — your “leg day” will never be the same.