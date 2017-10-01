Everyone knows colour is a deeply personal matter – one person’s calm, off-white oasis is another’s beige nightmare. It’s not easy to decide which shade your sanctuary should be – there’s an overwhelming range of hues on offer. But don’t get your colour cards in a twist.
We’ve asked five colour experts to tell us which shades they think you should be painting your walls. And if all else fails, take a bit of advice from designer Abigail Ahern, whose signature dark schemes (pictured) spearheaded the trend over 10 years ago: "The best advice I can give you is to follow your gut. Don’t get hung up on the amount of natural light in a space or the size of a room. Look at the colours you already gravitate towards – in your wardrobe, in artwork you love, in images you tear out of magazines. You’ll start to work out your own palette."