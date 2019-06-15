These Cute Ear Cuffs Are Perfect If Your Ears Aren't Pierced

It took many years (and a lot of pleading) for my parents to agree to let me get my 13-year-old ears pierced. As it turns out, I shouldn't have bothered. The jewellery industry has a wealth of options for those without piercings, and our favourite right now? Ear cuffs.
These are nothing like the plastic clip-on earrings that littered your childhood dressing-up box and left your ears red and smarting. They have all the aesthetic kudos of the pierced variety – proving you don't need to sacrifice style – and are an easy and painless way to achieve the current multi-piercing trend.
Choices range from the dainty (we're loving the delicate asymmetric pearl Vinea hoops from Faris) to the chunky (Saskia Diez's Bold Earcuffs No 2 and No 3), minimalist (try Maya Magal) to elaborate (Anissa Kermiche's gem-encrusted designs). Slip one on for a subtle update to your look, stack them for major impact or pair with your favourite pierced earrings.
Whether you're a commitment-phobe, scared of needles, or just looking for a jewellery refresh, we've rounded up our favourite brands stocking the prettiest ear cuffs.