Keep These Crystals At Your Desk To Survive Never-Ending Workdays

In case the heat, humidity, and out-of-office emails haven't tipped you off, we're officially in the dog days of summer. Getting through the long weekdays can feel hard enough, without the added challenge of actually getting stuff done during them. Luckily, in the same way that there are crystals to help us date, garden, and deal with bad vibes, there are ones that may prompt greater concentration and productivity in their users.
If browsing for a whole new set of crystals sounds daunting, you may already have some focus-friendly stones in your current collection. You might not have known it when you purchased them, but quite a few energy-boosting varieties of crystals are also associated with increased focus and concentration, since they're thought to help you wake up and channel your energy toward productive ends.
Read on to learn about which stones will help promote the focus you crave. And keep in mind that, if you're dealing with mental fog day in and day out (and it isn't just vacation brain), you might need something besides a crystal to clear your thoughts — make sure you're getting enough sleep and drinking enough water, then consult your crystals for assistance.