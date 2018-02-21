The Prettiest Way To Use Your Crystals Is Also The Most Effective

? . “It is not so much light that falls over the world extended by your body its suffocating snow, as brightness, pouring itself out of you, as if you were burning inside. Under your skin the moon is alive.” -Pablo Neruda . ❄️ . . . #snowshine #crystalgrid #ruby #rosequartz #malachite #eucalyptus #medicinereadings #mamamedicine #pabloneruda

A post shared by Deborah Hanekamp ? NYC Seeress (@mamamedicine) on Feb 7, 2018 at 6:09am PST