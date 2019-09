The Prettiest Way To Use Your Crystals Is Also The Most Effective

Once your grid is complete, you can meditate on your intention with it in front of you, or just leave it out somewhere in your home. Again, there's no "wrong" way to use your crystals. You can keep your grid as you originally laid it out for as long as you'd like (you can even make it a part of your alter, if you have one), or you can leave it out for as little as a few hours. Just keep in mind, as with any crystal practice, your grid won't deliver instant, obvious results.