These Are The UK’s Best Cities For Flexible Working

According to a recent survey, nearly half of employees would look for a new job if they were denied the option of flexible working post-lockdown.
Even before the pandemic, the majority of Brits said they thought flexible working was the future, so it's clearly going to be a priority as we aim to achieve a better work-life balance.
With this in mind, it's definitely interesting to check out new research revealing the UK's best cities for flexible working.
The team at Ready Steady Store compiled the list by taking into consideration six key factors. These include the average rental cost of a two-bed flat, the availability of 5G in the area, the average cost of living, the range of parks nearby, and the local life satisfaction.
They also factored in the number of remote jobs within a 25-mile radius so that office days wouldn't necessitate a lengthy commute.
Bradford finishes top of the list thanks to its low cost of living and high number of remote jobs nearby. Crucially, the West Yorkshire city is located just 10 miles from Leeds, a major employment hub.
Stoke and Newcastle place second and third on the list. Both benefit from a relatively low cost of living, relatively high number of remote jobs, and a decent selection of local parks.
Meanwhile, London (where rents have been falling ever since the pandemic hit) manages to sneak into the top 10. Though the cost of living in the capital is obviously still pretty astronomical, it also offers the greatest number of remote jobs. Check out the top 10 below.
"With more and more businesses recruiting from a wider pool and many of us now working much more flexibly, it’s no surprise that people are taking advantage of the affordability of smaller towns and cities," said Mehran Charania of Ready Steady Store. "What’s interesting to note, however, is that those that topped the list were all located near to major towns or cities."
Charania pointed out that this suggests that "it's not just working from home that’s important, but flexibility as a whole".
"People want to work from anywhere, but also be able to travel into the office easily a few times a week, so it’s important they’re not too far removed from the city," he explained.