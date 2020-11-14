These Are Now The Best British Cities For Millennials

The Merseyside metropolis was found to offer "the perfect mix of residential and city life" thanks to its relatively affordable cost of living and abundance of social spaces – it boasts 532 cafés and 1463 restaurants.
Liverpool also has more than 60% 4G coverage, putting it on a par with Coventry and Glasgow, which were named second and third best cities for millennials.
Coventry has far fewer cafés and restaurants than Liverpool, but boasts a higher average monthly take-home salary – £2,082.70 compared to £1,797.40 – and slightly lower monthly rent: £631.25 per month compared to £658.52.
Glasgow can lay claim to 691 cafés and 1869 restaurants, but has a higher cost of living than Liverpool and a slightly lower monthly take-home salary.
Also boasting more cafés and restaurants than Liverpool, Leeds places fifth on the list compiled by Audley Villages. Check out the top ten below.
Though London doesn't make the top 10 cities for millennials, it is named the best city for Generation Z. This is the age group below millennials and comprises people aged between 15 and 23.
London has 18,993 restaurants and 2750 cafes – more than anywhere else in the country – as well as a high number of universities and plenty of graduate positions for young people starting their career.
As you'd expect, however, this comes with a much higher cost of living.
The study also found that finding a quiet neighbourhood is now the top consideration millennials that take into account when looking for a new home.
Good parking, being close to amenities, a low crime rate and access to a garden or outdoor space were also found to be important considerations for millennials. This suggests that lockdown and working from home has had an effect on what we look for in a place to live.