These Are The Features Millennials Really Want In Their Dream Gardens

With lockdown making us crave greenery, it's no surprise that gardening is becoming an increasingly popular pastime. It's soothing, serene and leads to a real sense of achievement – and according to a new survey, just under half (49%) of millennials now consider it a hobby of theirs.
An even greater percentage – 60% of millennials surveyed by AO.com – said it's something that they enjoy doing. And a similar proportion – 62% – said their garden, outdoor space or balcony has been vital to their wellbeing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Of course, not everyone is lucky enough to have access to a garden or outdoor space, but many young women are finding clever and inventive ways to cultivate their green fingers anyway.
Recent research found that millennials have spent an average of £213 on their garden, outdoor space or balcony during lockdown, and according to AO.com's new survey, a barbecue or outdoor cooking space is the top feature they're thinking of investing in. Some 41% of millennials said they'd like one in their dream garden.
Outdoor lighting is the second most popular feature of a dream garden, chosen by 38% of the millennials surveyed. A rather less affordable feature – a swimming pool – is third most popular after being chosen by 37% of millennials. Hey, there's nothing wrong with dreaming, right?
Outdoor furniture (35%) and a hot tub (34%) complete the top five features that millennials would love to install in their dream garden.
Of course, while the dream garden remains just that for many of us, there are plenty of ways to make the most of your tiny garden or outdoor space, and loads of tasty indoor barbecue recipes you can cook in your regular oven.