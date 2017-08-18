20 Ways To Do Liverpool Like A Local

Liverpool has a rich cultural history. Back in the 18th and 19th centuries, over 40% of the world's trade passed through its famous docks, and you may be familiar with the story of four young Scousers who changed the face of pop music with their catchy tunes.
But if you think Liverpool is all about The Beatles, Aintree, rival football teams and Brookside, you've sorely misjudged the northern city. It was named City of Culture back in 2008, and for good reason: with a booming art scene, experimental food pop-ups and an independent spirit, Liverpool is a treasure trove of things to see, eat, drink and do.
As house prices in London rise seemingly every month, a one-bed by the Liverpool docks sounds like a dream find – particularly when you can walk across the city without having to fork out for sweaty Tube journeys. With green open spaces, contemporary art exhibitions, and more independent coffee shops than you can shake a stick at, Liverpool should be top of your list for a staycation.
Whether you're planning a big move or just fancy a weekend away, we've rounded up our favourite spots to hit up in Liverpool.