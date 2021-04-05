These Are The UK’s Most Stunning Beaches, According To Tripadvisor

Whether international travel is possible or not this summer, there's no denying that staycations have really captured our imaginations over the last year or so.
They're not just quick, convenient and relatively easy to organise at the last minute. The growing popularity of staycations also reflects people's desire to travel more sustainably as we strive to become more environmentally conscious.
With this in mind, it's great to see that four beaches in the UK have made TripAdvisor's 2021 list of the world's best beaches, proving you don't have to jump on a plane to find beautiful golden sands.
TripAdvisor compiled its list by analysing "the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings from Tripadvisor travellers for beaches, gathered over a 12-month period". This means they're based on feedback from everyone who visited– not just travel writers and influencers.
One English beach even makes it into the world's top 20 according to Tripadvisor, and the other three all appear in Europe's top 25.
Check out the top four beaches in the UK in this slideshow.