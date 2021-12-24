As A Beauty Expert, This Is The Best Advice I Want You To Follow

My first job in beauty — and in many ways, my most impactful one — was as a shop girl. For around four years I worked on a busy high street, helping people colour-match foundations, choose gifts, find their perfect nude lipstick, build a skincare routine from scratch or figure out their signature scent. Writing this column has been the most natural extension of that. Whenever someone comes to me with a dilemma here, I do the same thing I did then, which is ask myself: How can I help this person honestly and accurately?