As A Beauty Expert, This Is The Best Advice I Want You To Follow

Writing this column has taught me that while there may be niche queries from time to time, usually powered by a trend on social media (like, do I have fungal acne ? Is a silk pillowcase better? Is it that bad to pick off my Shellac ?), for the most part what people want to know is: Am I doing this right? More questions than I could count (or hope to answer) came in about the correct order to use products , whether using one product would counteract the other and how to know if your skin woes are caused by nature or nurture. I don't blame anyone. I think it's really hard to understand the world of beauty because while there is arguably more information available than ever before, not all of it is true. Even when it is, it's presented in a way that makes it hard to understand. Lots of brands would like to sell you many products; they'd also like you to think that their way of doing beauty is the right one. Sadly, the more you've struggled with self-image, be that through a chronic skin condition or an insecurity, the more vulnerable you are to this kind of impassioned messaging.