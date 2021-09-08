The Best Beauty Advent Calendars For Christmas 2021

In the middle of a mini heatwave, Christmas is probably the last thing on your mind but 2021's advent calendars are already making their way into stores and online. Chocolate may be the most popular tradition but it's the beauty versions you don't want to sleep on — and this year's offerings are shaping up to be bigger and better than ever before.
Every year, big-name beauty brands compete to present the most impressive advent calendar, concealing everything from cult makeup products and perfume to luxury moisturisers and body care behind those paper doors. After a tough couple of years, it seems our favourite beauty brands are keen to treat us.
Including Cult Beauty and Lookfantastic as well as Lush, Jo Malone and more, here are the most exciting beauty advent calendars to look forward to opening in the lead-up to Christmas 2021.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.