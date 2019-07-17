Spots aren’t generally thought of as a taboo topic. If I’ve got a spot on my chin, I usually announce to friends, colleagues and whoever happens to be standing next to me that I’m housing an absolute honker (see also: “Hosting a stonker”, “Nurturing a total champion”, “Building a high-rise” and “I have a spot”).
But nobody talks about bum spots. Probably because not only are they embarrassing, but they tend to form a sort of rash-like bumpy patch that stays put for five years, no matter how many exfoliators you use.
So why do we get them and what the F are they? We spoke to Dr. Anjali Mahto of the British Association of Dermatologists to get the lowdown on what’s going on back there.