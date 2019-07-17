Story from Body

How To Stop Bum Spots

Stevie Martin
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Illustrated by Anna Sudit.
Spots aren’t generally thought of as a taboo topic. If I’ve got a spot on my chin, I usually announce to friends, colleagues and whoever happens to be standing next to me that I’m housing an absolute honker (see also: “Hosting a stonker”, “Nurturing a total champion”, “Building a high-rise” and “I have a spot”).
But nobody talks about bum spots. Probably because not only are they embarrassing, but they tend to form a sort of rash-like bumpy patch that stays put for five years, no matter how many exfoliators you use.
So why do we get them and what the F are they? We spoke to Dr. Anjali Mahto of the British Association of Dermatologists to get the lowdown on what’s going on back there.
Related Stories
Adult Acne Is Wreaking Havoc On Our Mental Health
This One Ingredient Combats Most Skin Concerns
The Best Body Washes For Body Acne

More from Skin Care