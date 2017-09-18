In Pictures: Beats by Dr. Dre x Ashley Williams Aftershow Dinner

Following an intimate SS18 show held at the Swiss Church, Ashley Williams celebrated her new collection with a Beats by Dr. Dre and Refinery29 dinner at The Curtain, in east London.
Guests included US rapper Brooke Candy, singer Pixie Geldof, designer and artist Claire Barrow and Palace founder Lev Tanju, as well as friends and a host of people who had worked on the show.
With the show notes suggesting that a typical Ashley Williams girl is "a wellness warrior, who realises you have to detox... to RETOX!", no one shied away from the southern American menu of grits, fried chicken, and mac and cheese (with cod and roasted cauliflower for those who weren't quite ready to give up their virtuous ways). The Veuve Clicquot was flowing, as everyone toasted Ashley's incredible new collection. Click through to see photos from the night.