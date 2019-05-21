If you like to store a little baggy of your own hair – pubic or otherwise – Filly will find it. If you've got a personalised photo book that was made by your ex, in which they proclaim their undying love for you, we're going to have a little read of it. If you have an adult-size leash and collar hanging in your wardrobe, my friend, it's going to be tried on for the camera. Audiences, don't be alarmed or confused, though. The series is not just about airing a stranger's literal dirty laundry to have a good laugh (and cringe) at their expense. The idea is to get an idea of what sort of person you might be letting into your life. Absentmindedly swiping left and right might fill your Sunday evenings, but there's no real comparison between what you can get from someone's curated Tinder profile and what you learn rummaging beneath their bed. Here, televised discoveries include a tin of sardines and a deep clean kit. Microfibre dusting glove and everything.