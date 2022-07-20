Maryland Tackles Violence Against Women In A Way You’ve Never Seen Before

"When you really dig down, I think some of the focus needs to be not so much on what Wayne Couzens [the former police officer convicted of the kidnap, rape and murder of Everard] specifically did but the culture that enabled that to continue for so long," explained Lucy Kirkwood in a Q&A with the BBC. "This is a howl against the normalisation of male violence. That some of the behaviour we know he was exhibiting could be absorbed by an institution that is meant to be protecting all of us, is the really egregious thing ... It’s this normalisation that happens at a very early age for girls, what is expected of us and we just accept, even accommodate, rather than challenge."