This Is How The BAFTA TV Awards Will (Innovatively) Maintain Social Distancing

Like last year's BAFTA TV Awards and April's BAFTA Film Awards, this year's event is going to be a socially distanced affair.
However, organisers have come up with an innovative way to make Sunday night's BAFTA TV Awards feel a little more like a regular, pre-pandemic awards ceremony.
According to the BBC, nominees unable to attend because of coronavirus restrictions will have the option of being beamed onto the red carpet via hologram. A handful of lucky fans will also appear via hologram to ask the stars questions.
Some nominees including Michaela Coel and Billie Piper are expected to attend the event at west London's Television Centre in person. Other famous faces including Catherine Zeta-Jones – who is presenting an award – will appear virtually via Zoom.
Years and Years singer Olly Alexander – the star of one of this year's biggest TV hits, the landmark HIV/AIDS drama It's a Sin – will open proceedings with a performance of his new single "Starstruck". For the second year running, Richard Ayoade will serve as host.
Small Axe, Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen's series of films anchored in London's West Indian community, leads the way with 15 nominations. The latest season of The Crown with Emma Corrin as Princess Diana has 10, while Coel's searing miniseries I May Destroy You has eight.
This year's acting nominees include Coel, Piper, Killing Eve's Jodie Comer, Small Axe's Letitia Wright, Feel Good's Mae Martin, Sex Education's Emma Mackey and Normal People's Daisy Edgar Jones. You can find out who wins by watching the BAFTA TV Awards Sunday at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.