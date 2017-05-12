Everyone's heard the story about the friend-of-a-friend who moved to a cool city in mainland Europe, fell in love with someone terribly attractive and now lives in a three-bedroom flat with a roof terrace and pays €150 a month for the privilege.
But just how true are these claims about super-cheap rent in Berlin, in Barcelona, even in Copenhagen? The average cost of renting a one-bed property in the UK is currently £746 a month. In London, it's an eye-watering £1,133.
Surely it's got to be cheaper elsewhere? We decided to take a look at what £746 will get you around Europe, to see whether that friend-of-a-friend really does have it so good.