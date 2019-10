One of the most popular ways of budgeting is the 50/30/20 rule, where you divide your take-home pay into needs, wants and then save the rest. Needs cover all essential costs like rent, tax, bills, food and travel, but don't include subscriptions or phone bills. The theory is that your needs shouldn't exceed more than 50% of your take-home pay. But that just isn't realistic for many, especially in cities like London and Oxford. The knock-on effect is that saving in any form becomes harder, and the price of a deposit in more expensive places is far out of our reach anyway. If 50% of your take-home pay goes on rent alone, what are you meant to do? As Daisy, 23, from Oxford says of spending 42.3% of her paycheque on rent alone: "I essentially can’t save. By the time I pay for food, bills, and other things I need, there is no money to save. I’m looking at doing extra shifts on top of the 45+ I do a week, or freelance work in order to save and get back into education or even go on a small holiday to relax."