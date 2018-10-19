Your Autumn Style Inspo, Courtesy Of Instagram's Fashionistas

It's October but sometimes it still feels a bit more August. We aren't complaining, it's just that with the unpredictable weather, comes outfit uncertainty.
Luckily, we have Instagram’s early adopters (read: people who are better at fashion than us) to turn to when we need them. This season, we've noticed tailored suits, animal prints and plenty of white boots with a lot of head-to-toe colour-blocked looks in our feeds. As for colour trends, lilac was a breakout choice and for silhouettes, thick '80s belts and broad shoulders came out on top.
Whether you're dressing casual, for the office or want to add some glamour to your everyday looks, our edit of outfit inspo is what your autumn wardrobe needs.